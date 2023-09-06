Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,189 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Lantheus worth $20,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 369.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,379,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,671,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,042,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,773 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

