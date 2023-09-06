Sei Investments Co. Has $19.21 Million Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,161 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.42% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $19,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,893,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,600,000 after purchasing an additional 103,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,031,000 after purchasing an additional 128,273 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Bank of America downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

THG stock opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average is $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.90 and a 1 year high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

