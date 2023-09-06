Sei Investments Co. Has $19.56 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,095 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $19,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $136.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.21.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.