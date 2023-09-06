Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 448,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $18,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $55.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.59, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $33,521.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $223,128.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,010,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,946,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $33,521.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,405 shares of company stock worth $8,995,032. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

