Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $18,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.33.

NYSE JLL opened at $172.25 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average of $153.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

