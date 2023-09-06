Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.26% of Advance Auto Parts worth $19,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.09 and a 52-week high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.