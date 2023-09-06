Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63,052 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $201.09 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $261.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

