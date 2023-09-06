Sei Investments Co. Purchases 6,532 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.53% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $19,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 309,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 211.0% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 55,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $49,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,080 shares of company stock worth $1,044,520. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $114.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.11 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.52%. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

