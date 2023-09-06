Sei Investments Co. Purchases 84,676 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of Guidewire Software worth $21,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,373,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,799.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $941,620 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.55.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.