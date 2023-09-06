Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Up to $25.36

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $27.04. Semtech shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 164,689 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Semtech by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,200,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,437,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $9,759,000. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 632,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,210 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 266,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 36.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

