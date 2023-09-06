Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Upgraded to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Get Semtech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMTC

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -281.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Semtech has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.