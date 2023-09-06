Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.14

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Serco Group Stock Performance

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 152.80 ($1.93) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.77. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 135.30 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 180.89 ($2.28). The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.89, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.40) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.40 ($2.67).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

