Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHLS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

SHLS stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.11.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 126,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 60.9% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 112,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 42,733 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 3,454.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 152,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 147,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

