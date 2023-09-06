Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Position Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Simmons First National worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,533,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,871,000 after purchasing an additional 621,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,438,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,107,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Price Performance

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.85 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $593,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,577.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

