Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Down 3.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2023

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGIGet Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $18.60 to $13.50. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sinclair traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.20. 146,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 727,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBGI. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sinclair by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sinclair by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sinclair by 300.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $653.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.51). Sinclair had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

