Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Position Trimmed by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,750 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending makes up 6.9% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $23,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 56,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $853,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $38,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 22.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $252,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. 89,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,848. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 48.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

TSLX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

