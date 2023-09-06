SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $334.00 to $240.00. The company traded as low as $155.43 and last traded at $156.16, with a volume of 393027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.67.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.19.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.60. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

