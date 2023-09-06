Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.12 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

