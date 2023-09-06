S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 2.7% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $393.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $428.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

