SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,734,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.86% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $59,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 957.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 239,300.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

