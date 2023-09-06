Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Shares Gap Up to $3.38

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.54. Standard Lithium shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 251,263 shares traded.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $568.35 million, a P/E ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.49.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

