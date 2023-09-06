Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Shares Gap Up to $3.38

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.54. Standard Lithium shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 251,263 shares traded.
Standard Lithium Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $568.35 million, a P/E ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.49.
Standard Lithium Company Profile
Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Lithium
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- These 5 Dividend Aristocrats are Quality Stocks for AI Investing
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons Oshkosh Stock Is Headed to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.