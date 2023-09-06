Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

SPLP stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $960.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $162,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 145,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $401,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

