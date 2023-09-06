Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 484.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 284,200.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 121.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE STLA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. 2,186,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,063. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

