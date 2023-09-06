Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down to $5.01

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $4.77. Stem shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 951,862 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Get Stem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stem

Stem Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $730.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stem

In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $39,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,361. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Stem by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 68,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 619,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 142,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Stem by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 852,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,984 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Stem by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.