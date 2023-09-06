Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Position Reduced by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Stepan worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In other news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $51,442.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stepan

Stepan Stock Down 5.6 %

Stepan stock opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.04. Stepan has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $114.97.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.85 million. Stepan had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Stepan

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.