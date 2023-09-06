Stifel Nicolaus Raises KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $77.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

NYSE:KBR opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.27. KBR has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth about $3,551,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in KBR by 8.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of KBR by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

