StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of AMS opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

