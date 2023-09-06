StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of AMS opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
