StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $243,500.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.28. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

