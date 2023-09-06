StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 281.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,598,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after acquiring an additional 55,041 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

