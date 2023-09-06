StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.54.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
