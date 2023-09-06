StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.54.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 890,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

