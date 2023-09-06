StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%.
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
