StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Marin Software by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 237,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

