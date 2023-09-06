StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Price Performance

NM opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NM. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

