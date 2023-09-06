StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.01 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $87.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.32.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 71.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 43.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 97,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PEDEVCO by 40.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 69,514 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

