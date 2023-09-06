StockNews.com Downgrades Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $648.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.69. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $168.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bel Fuse by 210.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,216,000 after acquiring an additional 510,513 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 486,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 170,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 326.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 143,349 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $4,829,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 100.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,149,000 after buying an additional 114,933 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

