StockNews.com Downgrades Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.40.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

