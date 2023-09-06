StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NUVA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.05. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.53 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 12.17%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $98,284,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 2,773.0% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,065 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,763,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $32,897,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $32,228,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

