StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.33 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $43,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

