StockNews.com Lowers TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) to Hold

TDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $920.54.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $889.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $884.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $808.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

