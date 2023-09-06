Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.49

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.49 and traded as low as $13.77. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 6,200 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Midstream Partners

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,454. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 1,773.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

