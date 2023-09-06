Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Announces Final Dividend of $0.69

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Super Retail Group’s previous final dividend of $0.20.
Super Retail Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.68.
About Super Retail Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Super Retail Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- These 5 Dividend Aristocrats are Quality Stocks for AI Investing
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Reasons Oshkosh Stock Is Headed to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Super Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.