Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Announces Final Dividend of $0.69

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Super Retail Group’s previous final dividend of $0.20.

Super Retail Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.68.

About Super Retail Group

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment, and marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

