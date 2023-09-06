SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $597.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

