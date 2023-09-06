Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.11. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 13,200 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sypris Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,582,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 287,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 24.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.