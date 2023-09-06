Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,848 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Tapestry worth $17,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tapestry by 196.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

