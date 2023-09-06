Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TRGP. Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.36.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

