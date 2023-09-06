TD Cowen Upgrades Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) to Outperform

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $300.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $240.00. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STZ. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.05.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

STZ stock opened at $257.50 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.08 and its 200 day moving average is $240.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of -140.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 37.7% during the second quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,820,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 90,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.