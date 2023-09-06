TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.274 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

TELUS has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TELUS has a payout ratio of 122.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.7%.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. TELUS has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $22.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 125,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TELUS

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.