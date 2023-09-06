Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.60% of Terex worth $19,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEX. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Terex by 812.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2,821.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 714,205 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,717,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TEX opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

