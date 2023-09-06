Terra Classic Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $350.75 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $350.75 million and approximately $12.55 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002702 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001597 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,836,808,127,939 coins and its circulating supply is 5,807,453,817,789 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars.

