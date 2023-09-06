Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Receives $7.34 Average PT from Brokerages

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLAP shares. Bank of America cut Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Terran Orbital from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LLAP opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Terran Orbital has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Siegmann bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Terran Orbital by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

