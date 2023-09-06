Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TXN traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.82. The company had a trading volume of 471,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,545. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.54. The stock has a market cap of $152.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

